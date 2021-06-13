Mcminnville events coming soon
(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Mcminnville is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcminnville:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 343 Gwen Pelham Lane, McMinnville , TN 37110
Wow, it’s been 20 years since we graduated!! Make sure you get your tickets to attend this awesome reunion!!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110
Sister Hazel 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110
Paul Thorn & Reckless Kelly 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110
Enter into a state of deep relaxation with crystal singing bowls, drums, and meditative sounds deep within a beautiful cave.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 11564 Harrison Ferry Road, McMinnville, TN 37110
The purpose of this class is to to teach you how to be a Rifleman. Marksmanship, zeroing, positions, and more!