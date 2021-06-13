Cancel
Mcminnville, TN

Mcminnville events coming soon

Mcminnville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Mcminnville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcminnville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leLAf_0aT3yU2000

Copy of WCHS Class of 2000 Reunion

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 343 Gwen Pelham Lane, McMinnville , TN 37110

Wow, it’s been 20 years since we graduated!! Make sure you get your tickets to attend this awesome reunion!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214A5n_0aT3yU2000

Sister Hazel

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

Sister Hazel 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZbLA_0aT3yU2000

Paul Thorn & Reckless Kelly

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

Paul Thorn & Reckless Kelly 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R96Gt_0aT3yU2000

Sacred Night of Sound: A Deep Cave Immersion

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

Enter into a state of deep relaxation with crystal singing bowls, drums, and meditative sounds deep within a beautiful cave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qotqx_0aT3yU2000

Expert Rifleman August 2022

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 11564 Harrison Ferry Road, McMinnville, TN 37110

The purpose of this class is to to teach you how to be a Rifleman. Marksmanship, zeroing, positions, and more!

Mcminnville, TN
With Mcminnville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

