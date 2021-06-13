Cancel
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City events calendar

Ponca City Daily
(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Ponca City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ponca City area:

Summer Sermon Series

Ponca City, OK

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1905 Joe St, Ponca City, OK

Speakers and videos on "Lessons The Church Needs To Hear Today" at 7pm each Wednesday.

62nd 101 Wild West Rodeo

Ponca City, OK

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: N Ash St & W Prospect Ave, Ponca City, OK

The 2021 Rodeo will mark the 62nd running of the rodeo honoring what historians have described as "the birthplace of rodeo"!

Class of 70 50th Reunion

Ponca City, OK

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 64464 State Highway 60, Ponca City, OK

Party event in Ponca City, OK by Ponca City Sr 70 - 50th Reunion on Friday, September 17 2021

Jail & Bail Tail-A-Thon

Ponca City, OK

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 64464 State Highway 60, Ponca City, OK

The jeweler was gagged with his own mask, tied up with his own shoestrings, and ROBBED of a brand new $5000 diamond that had just arrived!!! Who on earth would do such a thing in our community...

Rocky Railway - VBS

Ponca City, OK

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 1101 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Vacation Bible School (VBS) is daily July 26th - 30th at Connect Church from 6-8:30pm. It is a free event for children who are 4 years old through students who have completed 5th grade in 2021. We...

ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

