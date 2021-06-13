Ponca City events calendar
(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Ponca City.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Ponca City area:
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 1905 Joe St, Ponca City, OK
Speakers and videos on "Lessons The Church Needs To Hear Today" at 7pm each Wednesday.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: N Ash St & W Prospect Ave, Ponca City, OK
The 2021 Rodeo will mark the 62nd running of the rodeo honoring what historians have described as "the birthplace of rodeo"!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 64464 State Highway 60, Ponca City, OK
Party event in Ponca City, OK by Ponca City Sr 70 - 50th Reunion on Friday, September 17 2021
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: 64464 State Highway 60, Ponca City, OK
The jeweler was gagged with his own mask, tied up with his own shoestrings, and ROBBED of a brand new $5000 diamond that had just arrived!!! Who on earth would do such a thing in our community...
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Address: 1101 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK
Vacation Bible School (VBS) is daily July 26th - 30th at Connect Church from 6-8:30pm. It is a free event for children who are 4 years old through students who have completed 5th grade in 2021. We...