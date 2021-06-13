Ridgecrest events coming up

(RIDGECREST, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ridgecrest calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ridgecrest:

CHALLENGER SOCCER CAMP - Ages 5 -14 - Ridgecrest, CA 2021 Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 300 French Ave, Ridgecrest, CA

Description Challenger's International Soccer Camp is the combination of the most popular training sessions from the world's top soccer nations: Brazil, England, France, Spain, and the U.S...

CCR Vacation Bible School 2021 Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:30 PM

JOIN US ON THIS AMAZING JOURNEY... here at Calvary Chapel Ridgecrest as we transform our church into an immersive Ancient Israel Experience! Our VBS adventure will follow the Israelites as they...

Youth Volleyball Camp Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:50 AM

Address: 100 W California Ave, Ridgecrest, CA

Description This camp is designed for boys and girls of all skill levels. Campers will receive instruction on the basics of passing, hitting, blocking, setting, serving, and digging in a variety...

Women's Bible Study - BREAK Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 210 E Springer Ave, Ridgecrest, CA

Wednesday morning Women's Bible study from 9:30 a.m.-12:00 noon. This Women's Bible study is currently located at CCR, 210 E. Springer Ave. in Ridgecrest. The current leader is Vickie Black, 760-375-1

Movie Night Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 235 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA

Join us Friday June 25th at 6pm in the Sanctuary for our next movie night! Free popcorn and candy will be available. Stay tuned for the movie title!