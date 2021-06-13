Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montrose, CO

Live events Montrose — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Montrose Voice
Montrose Voice
 7 days ago

(MONTROSE, CO) Live events are coming to Montrose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montrose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kixcF_0aT3yQV600

TAKE A LITERARY RIDE WITH THE MOST INTREPID WESTERN AUTHORS' POSSE!

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 68169 Miami Rd, Montrose, CO

Western Writers of America Inc.’s “Most Intrepid Western Authors' Posse” – Chris Enss, Phil Mills, Jr., and Bill Markley – are three published, award-winning western authors who love to tell...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUm9f_0aT3yQV600

Power Players Luncheon

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2500 Bridges Cir, Montrose, CO

The Power Players Luncheon events featuring the most engaged leaders in the business community is the must attend networking and informational event in the area. Professionals from all industries...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107R34_0aT3yQV600

Relax, Breathe, Release with Access® Bars Class

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Relax, Breathe, Release with Access® Bars It is really that simple. Changing your life can be as basic as Relax, Breathe, and Release all of the judgements, trauma drama, thoughts and anxieties...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0uUD_0aT3yQV600

Acrylics in a Watercolor Style

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 11 S Park Ave, Montrose, CO

Join Mary Pat Ettinger on June 16th for her workshop when she will show you how paint with acrylics in a watercolor style.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tC1UV_0aT3yQV600

Live Music & All-U-Can Eat Pig Roast

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Music event by Jimmers Steak-BBQ Bar & Grill, Montrose CO on Saturday, May 29 2021

Learn More
Montrose Voice

Montrose Voice

Montrose, CO
9
Followers
20
Post
901
Views
ABOUT

With Montrose Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montrose, CO
Government
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Sun May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Montrose, COPosted by
Montrose Voice

Check out these homes for sale in Montrose now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Brady Todd, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC, O: 970-921-5331, bradytodd.realty@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Great mountain property..secluded yet close to Western Colorado Town of Crawford.