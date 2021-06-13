Live events Montrose — what’s coming up

(MONTROSE, CO) Live events are coming to Montrose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montrose:

TAKE A LITERARY RIDE WITH THE MOST INTREPID WESTERN AUTHORS' POSSE! Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 68169 Miami Rd, Montrose, CO

Western Writers of America Inc.’s “Most Intrepid Western Authors' Posse” – Chris Enss, Phil Mills, Jr., and Bill Markley – are three published, award-winning western authors who love to tell...

Power Players Luncheon Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2500 Bridges Cir, Montrose, CO

The Power Players Luncheon events featuring the most engaged leaders in the business community is the must attend networking and informational event in the area. Professionals from all industries...

Relax, Breathe, Release with Access® Bars Class Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Relax, Breathe, Release with Access® Bars It is really that simple. Changing your life can be as basic as Relax, Breathe, and Release all of the judgements, trauma drama, thoughts and anxieties...

Acrylics in a Watercolor Style Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 11 S Park Ave, Montrose, CO

Join Mary Pat Ettinger on June 16th for her workshop when she will show you how paint with acrylics in a watercolor style.

Live Music & All-U-Can Eat Pig Roast Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Music event by Jimmers Steak-BBQ Bar & Grill, Montrose CO on Saturday, May 29 2021