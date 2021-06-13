Cancel
Key West, FL

Coming soon: Key West events

Posted by 
Key West Times
Key West Times
 7 days ago

(KEY WEST, FL) Live events are lining up on the Key West calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Key West area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwYZ8_0aT3yPcN00

Swim With Mermaids

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 3420 North Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL 33040

You'll get to share a magical mermaid encounter with a professional mermaid!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNpAC_0aT3yPcN00

Zoso | The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

portion of proceeds to benefit Mote Marine Laboratory's Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research & Restoration

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXUmT_0aT3yPcN00

2021 Summer Kick-Off Raffle

Key West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:59 AM

Support a great cause and purchase a $20 raffle ticket to win a 2-night stay in the Florida Keys or a hand-painted kick bike! About this event ☀️ Are you ready for a staycation or a mini-vacay in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0CoP_0aT3yPcN00

Adam Pearce of "The Voice" at Hank's Hair of the Dog Saloon (Key West, FL)

Key West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 409 Caroline St, Key West, FL

Adam Pearce of "The Voice" at Hank's Hair of the Dog Saloon (Key West, FL) at Hank's Hair Of The Dog Saloon, 409 Caroline St, Key West, FL, US 33040, Key West, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOqFD_0aT3yPcN00

Sunday, Funday Brunch on the S/V Argo Navis

Key West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 0 Margaret St, Key West, FL

Join us for our new summer Sunday Funday on the SV Argo Navis. Guests will enjoy a delicious light brunch, bottomless mimosas, bloody Mary's and our house made Sangria along with Miller Lite and a...

Learn More
Key West Times

Key West Times

Key West, FL
ABOUT

With Key West Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

