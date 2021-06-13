Cancel
Jasper, AL

Events on the Jasper calendar

Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 7 days ago

(JASPER, AL) Live events are coming to Jasper.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:

NEW ERA WRESTLING Presents TURN UP THE HEAT

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1020 Kiker Ln, Jasper, AL

NEW ERA WRESTLING Presents TURN UP THE HEAT at Swann Gym, 1020 Kiker Lane, Jasper, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sun Jun 20 2021 at 10:00 am

Jasper Trilogy Challenge presented by Dynamic Discs Iron City

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 3707 Coral Blvd, Jasper, AL

One round Flex-start - June 26th, 2021 - Rain or Shine $35 Entry Fee $5 for Extra rounds to improve your score! Registration closes June 20th, 2021 at 8 pm. This event will be held at North Jasper...

Paperfest Balloon Glow

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 610 10th Ave, Jasper, AL

***OFFICIAL PAPERFEST INFORMATION*** Paperfest Balloon Glow on Saturday July 17, 2021 Paperfest – held July 15-18 at Memorial Park in Combined Locks (405 Wallace St. Combined Locks, WI 54113) FREE...

Concert: Groove Revival Rhythm and Blues Band

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Jasper, AL

Groove Revival Rhythm and Blues Band Reliving the soulful sounds of rhythm and blues. You will hear a heavy dose of music with that Muscle Shoals sound! The band features a group of talented...

Walker County Farmers Market

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1601 Airport Road North, Jasper, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 15 - November, 2021Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 7AM - 12PMLocation: 1600 North Airport Road Jasper

ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

