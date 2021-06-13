Events on the Jasper calendar

(JASPER, AL) Live events are coming to Jasper.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:

NEW ERA WRESTLING Presents TURN UP THE HEAT Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1020 Kiker Ln, Jasper, AL

NEW ERA WRESTLING Presents TURN UP THE HEAT at Swann Gym, 1020 Kiker Lane, Jasper, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sun Jun 20 2021 at 10:00 am

Jasper Trilogy Challenge presented by Dynamic Discs Iron City Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 3707 Coral Blvd, Jasper, AL

One round Flex-start - June 26th, 2021 - Rain or Shine $35 Entry Fee $5 for Extra rounds to improve your score! Registration closes June 20th, 2021 at 8 pm. This event will be held at North Jasper...

Paperfest Balloon Glow Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 610 10th Ave, Jasper, AL

***OFFICIAL PAPERFEST INFORMATION*** Paperfest Balloon Glow on Saturday July 17, 2021 Paperfest – held July 15-18 at Memorial Park in Combined Locks (405 Wallace St. Combined Locks, WI 54113) FREE...

Concert: Groove Revival Rhythm and Blues Band Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Jasper, AL

Groove Revival Rhythm and Blues Band Reliving the soulful sounds of rhythm and blues. You will hear a heavy dose of music with that Muscle Shoals sound! The band features a group of talented...

Walker County Farmers Market Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1601 Airport Road North, Jasper, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 15 - November, 2021Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 7AM - 12PMLocation: 1600 North Airport Road Jasper