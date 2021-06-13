Coming soon: Kailua Kona events

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are coming to Kailua Kona.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kailua Kona:

Soul Thing Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 75-5770 Alii Drive, #1st Floor, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

It's a Soul Thing! The best in Soul, Motown, Funk & Disco hits on the ocean front deck of Papa Kona Restaurant & Bar

Divine Sight Plant Medicine Hawaii Ceremony Inner Goddess Retreat Kealakekua, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Hello lovely siSTARs! We are formally inviting you to join in our one day women's Divine Sight Plant Medicine Journey in Hawaii with our church Temple of the Sacred Heart. ***This is held one the...

Cultural Activities & Demonstrations with Local Artists Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 78-6670 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

Leis are traditionally given to express love, reverence, respect, congratulations and welcome. Learn the basic method of transforming green ti leaves into beautiful, twisted lei with...

UCC Kona Coffee Picking & Farm Experience Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 75-5568 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

2 Farm tours available, meet at the farm kiosk: Tour this majestic coffee farm, try your hand at picking ripe coffee cherry and witness how the harvest transforms to coffee in your cup. As a...

Youth Summer Art Experience: Na Kaulana Mahina: The Phases of the Moon (Ages 9-12) Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 78-6670 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

As part of our goal to foster a strong fibers program as an intimate way for us to reconnect to our aina, we have invited a host of Hawaii island artists that will take our keiki on a journey...