Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte, MT

Live events coming up in Butte

Posted by 
Butte Times
Butte Times
 7 days ago

(BUTTE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Butte calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Butte area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15phpI_0aT3yMDQ00

Comedy Show - Comedy Hypnotist Justin James - Friday, Aug. 27th, 2021

Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1800 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT 59701

Butte Days Festival & Charity endorsed by KBOW/COPPER & Butte Chamber of Commerce (Friday, Aug. 27th & Saturday, Aug. 28th, 2021)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJGAz_0aT3yMDQ00

An Ri Ra Montana Irish Festival

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The An Ri Ra Montana Irish Festival is a celebration of the Irish heritage and contribution to the people of Montana. This festival has created its place as a world-class event that draws people...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYAFk_0aT3yMDQ00

The camping sky! please click the photo to see painting.

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

This is painted on a 10 x 20 canvas so it will fit easier in your camper! $30/painter To register please pay online at marleyspaintparty.vpweb.com or TEXT 406-491-2726 to pay at the door.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYePK_0aT3yMDQ00

2021 Ride for Respect

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 34 Olympic Way, Butte, MT

Join us in Billings Montana for a memorable ride through the breathtaking Beartooth Mountains Registration: Saturday, July 24, 2021 6:30am to 11:00am Beartooth Harley Davidson 6900 I-90 Frontage...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxsa6_0aT3yMDQ00

Butte Gun Show

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1340 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT

The Butte Gun Show will be held on Oct 15th – 17th, 2021 in Butte, MT. This Butte gun show is held at Butte Civic Center and hosted by Sports Connection. All federal, state and local firearm...

Learn More
Butte Times

Butte Times

Butte, MT
5
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Butte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Government
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Irish#Mt Join#Billings Montana#Sun Oct 10#Mt The Butte Gun Show#Sports Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related