Live events coming up in Butte

These events are coming up in the Butte area:

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1800 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT 59701

Butte Days Festival & Charity endorsed by KBOW/COPPER & Butte Chamber of Commerce (Friday, Aug. 27th & Saturday, Aug. 28th, 2021)

An Ri Ra Montana Irish Festival Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The An Ri Ra Montana Irish Festival is a celebration of the Irish heritage and contribution to the people of Montana. This festival has created its place as a world-class event that draws people...

The camping sky! please click the photo to see painting. Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

This is painted on a 10 x 20 canvas so it will fit easier in your camper! $30/painter To register please pay online at marleyspaintparty.vpweb.com or TEXT 406-491-2726 to pay at the door.

2021 Ride for Respect Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 34 Olympic Way, Butte, MT

Join us in Billings Montana for a memorable ride through the breathtaking Beartooth Mountains Registration: Saturday, July 24, 2021 6:30am to 11:00am Beartooth Harley Davidson 6900 I-90 Frontage...

Butte Gun Show Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1340 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT

The Butte Gun Show will be held on Oct 15th – 17th, 2021 in Butte, MT. This Butte gun show is held at Butte Civic Center and hosted by Sports Connection. All federal, state and local firearm...