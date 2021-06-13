Cancel
Seneca, SC

Live events coming up in Seneca

Seneca News Beat
Seneca News Beat
 7 days ago

(SENECA, SC) Live events are lining up on the Seneca calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seneca:

Bring your own Furniture

Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 867 State Rd S-37-233, Seneca, SC

Do you have a small piece of furniture that needs an update? Want to learn how to paint furniture? Then this is the class for you. Bring a small piece of furniture and we will teach you how to...

Coffee with Ernie (SPC Parish Nurse)

Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 115 W South 1st St, Seneca, SC

Bring your health questions and be ready to learn from our resident health expert!

Joe Owens Acoustic Live at Keowee Brewing Co

Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 401 E Main St, Seneca, SC

Joe Owens Acoustic Live at Keowee Brewing Co at Keowee Brewing Company, 401 E Main St, Seneca, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 06:30 pm

FRESH OFF THE BOAT LIVE MAINE LOBSTERS, SCALLOPS, CLAMS, & MORE

Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

FATHERS DAY WEEKEND! Live Maine Lobsters, Cadillac Oysters, Scallops, Clams, Quahogs & Fresh Picked Jonah Crab Meat!! Right off the boats!! We are back in time for Memorial Day!!! We will have...

In-Person Storytime - Seneca Library

Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 E South 2nd St, Seneca, SC

The Oconee County Public Library provides resources and welcoming places where people of all ages can understand how to find, use, and evaluate information, make informed decisions, know their...

With Seneca News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Top Seneca news stories

(SENECA, SC) The news in Seneca never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.