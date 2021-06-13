Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatsworth, GA

Chatsworth calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 7 days ago

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Live events are coming to Chatsworth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chatsworth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vM176_0aT3yJZF00

Live at PK Grill

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Trailer Hippies return to PK Grill. Come party with us in Eton, GA. Expect Mountain, Folk, Homespun, Feel Good music and a touch of Groovy Magic.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UatO9_0aT3yJZF00

NMHS Mini Cheer Camp

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2568 Mount Carmel Church Road, Chatsworth, GA

Sports event by North Murray Cheer on Wednesday, June 30 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5vMS_0aT3yJZF00

Fighting Spirit Pro Wrestling presents: Fighter's Heart Benefit for Teresa Amick | Sponsored by Renegade Championship Wrestling

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA

Fighting Spirit Pro Wrestling presents: Fighter's Heart Benefit for Teresa Amick | Sponsored by Renegade Championship Wrestling at Renegade Championship Wrestling, 806 North 2nd Avenue...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhkIS_0aT3yJZF00

Introductory Watercolor Painting with Joy Lyons

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1850 Carters Dam Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705

Watercolor painting with Joy Lyons. She is a volunteer instructor with many years of experience at teaching and instructing!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLqyr_0aT3yJZF00

Murray County Commissioner Meeting

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: 121 N 3rd Ave, Chatsworth, GA

Murray County Chamber & Welcome Center 126 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth, Ga 30705 Phone: 706-695-6060 Toll-Free: 1-800-969-9490 Fax: 706-517-0198 Email: welcomecenter@murraycountychamber.org

Learn More
Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth, GA
19
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chatsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatsworth, GA
Government
City
Chatsworth, GA
City
Eton, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#Sports Event#Live Events#Mount Carmel#Ga Sports#North Murray Cheer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related