Chatsworth calendar: Events coming up

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Live events are coming to Chatsworth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chatsworth:

Live at PK Grill Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Trailer Hippies return to PK Grill. Come party with us in Eton, GA. Expect Mountain, Folk, Homespun, Feel Good music and a touch of Groovy Magic.

NMHS Mini Cheer Camp Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2568 Mount Carmel Church Road, Chatsworth, GA

Sports event by North Murray Cheer on Wednesday, June 30 2021

Fighting Spirit Pro Wrestling presents: Fighter's Heart Benefit for Teresa Amick | Sponsored by Renegade Championship Wrestling Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA

Fighting Spirit Pro Wrestling presents: Fighter's Heart Benefit for Teresa Amick | Sponsored by Renegade Championship Wrestling at Renegade Championship Wrestling, 806 North 2nd Avenue...

Introductory Watercolor Painting with Joy Lyons Chatsworth, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1850 Carters Dam Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705

Watercolor painting with Joy Lyons. She is a volunteer instructor with many years of experience at teaching and instructing!

Murray County Commissioner Meeting Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: 121 N 3rd Ave, Chatsworth, GA

