Beckley events coming up
(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beckley:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 200 Armory Dr, Beckley, WV
Description of Event: Beckley Gun and Knife Show will be held on June 12-13, 2021. There will be an array of vendors and dealers selling guns, rifles, shotguns, collectible firearms, handguns...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 1 Tamarack Pl, Beckley, WV
Tamarack Marketplace Courtyard Concert series welcome Rail Splitters on Sunday, June 13 from 12-3pm. Enjoy FREE live music in the outdoor courtyard found in the center of our iconic red peaked...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
The City of Beckley, WV & Beckley Events’ annual Cruise-in Car & Bike show will take place on Saturday, July 31 from 5-8 pm. Neville Street will be reserved for vehicle line-up beginning at 5:00...
Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM
Wednesday, May 26: Full Moon Ride/Walk: group bicycle ride & walk, 8 pm, McManus Trail, meet at the Art Park 3rd Ave parking lot. Friday-Saturday, May (2021-05-26 20:00:00)
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Friends, Music, and Food trucks each Friday at Word Park in Uptown Beckley. Finish your work week with lunch supporting the community and relaxing listening to local entertainment! Social...