Big Spring events coming soon

(BIG SPRING, TX) Big Spring is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Big Spring area:

Yoga at the Club at Silver Hills Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Fitness event in Big Spring, TX by Yoga In The Desert on Sunday, June 13 2021

2 Year Anniversary Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Since Covid rained on our parade last year, this year for our 2 year anniversary we are going Big!!!! Ticket information coming soon

HOWARD COUNTY FAIR* Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Bring your family out to the Howard County Fairgrounds September 17-19, 2021 for the Howard County Fair! The fair will include: a carnival,

Big Spring Cowboy Reunion (Josh Ward Concert) Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2900 Old State Hwy 80, Big Spring, TX

Ticket listings for Big Spring Cowboy Reunion at Surge Energy Rodeo Bowl on Fri. Jun 18, 2021 5:00 PM.

The Worst Case Scenario & Desolate Blight Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 S Main St, Big Spring, TX

“Insanity Run 2021” hits Big Spring, TX!? @ Pumpjack’s 123 S Main St. Big Spring, TX The Worst Case Scenario Desolate Blight Brightburn FlipCup Tickets $8 Door ONLY