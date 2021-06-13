Garden City calendar: What's coming up

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garden City:

Class Contemporary Collage w/ Robin Valenzuela Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

This workshop will concentrate on learning new ways to create beautiful painted papers and collage.

Patriots' Summit- Big First GOP Summer Convention Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1911 East Kansas Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846

JOIN US for a Patriots' Summit in Garden City, KS with America's Historian- David Barton!

Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...

Blushing Artiste - Summer Breeze Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Bring your own beverage and join us at Garden City Arts for a night or fun and painting!

Art in the Park 2021 Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 502 North Main Street, Garden City, KS 67846

Please join Garden City Arts as we celebrate the 53rd year of Art in the Park in Garden City, Kansas!