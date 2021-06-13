Cancel
Garden City, KS

Garden City calendar: What's coming up

Garden City News Beat
 7 days ago

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garden City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0pzD_0aT3yGv400

Class Contemporary Collage w/ Robin Valenzuela

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

This workshop will concentrate on learning new ways to create beautiful painted papers and collage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tP6eD_0aT3yGv400

Patriots' Summit- Big First GOP Summer Convention

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1911 East Kansas Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846

JOIN US for a Patriots' Summit in Garden City, KS with America's Historian- David Barton!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36t30Q_0aT3yGv400

Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcmDY_0aT3yGv400

Blushing Artiste - Summer Breeze

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Bring your own beverage and join us at Garden City Arts for a night or fun and painting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ua8TR_0aT3yGv400

Art in the Park 2021

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 502 North Main Street, Garden City, KS 67846

Please join Garden City Arts as we celebrate the 53rd year of Art in the Park in Garden City, Kansas!

ABOUT

With Garden City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

