Laramie, WY

What’s up Laramie: Local events calendar

Laramie Post
 7 days ago

(LARAMIE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Laramie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laramie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwccD_0aT3yF2L00

Mike Oregano at The Buckhorn Bar and Parlor

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 114 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY

Mike Oregano is live at the Buck! Truly a unique act unlike anything yet, Mike Oregano has fully commercialized both the aesthetic and sonic details of the "One Man Band" concept. Performing in a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WX97e_0aT3yF2L00

Sam Riggs

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Sam Riggs Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY Saturday, August 7th, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12H4Tk_0aT3yF2L00

307 International Film Festival (Wyoming)

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2433 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY

Cash prizes? Check ✔ Spacious theater? Check ✔ Beautiful Laramie Wyoming? Check! ✔ The 307 Film Festival celebrates films and filmmakers from across Wyoming, the United States, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMiJq_0aT3yF2L00

Wine Wednesday

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY

Wine Wednesday every Wednesday $5 select glasses of wine all day! Buy a bottle and receive a complementary cheese plate. Huzzah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G14JD_0aT3yF2L00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BOND'S

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 411 South 2nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

ABOUT

With Laramie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

