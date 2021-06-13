Events on the Searcy calendar

(SEARCY, AR) Searcy is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Searcy area:

Relay For Life of Harding University Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 915 E Market Ave, Searcy, AR

Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Searcy, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Searcy, AR 72143

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939) (PG) Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 2933 E Race Ave #4805, Searcy, AR

Victor Fleming's 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz based on the fantasy book series by L. Frank Baum. The Wizard of Oz stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bulger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke...

Career Event- Harding U. Students & 2020 Graduates Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Disaster Response Training- STUDENTS, New GRADUATESDISASTER RESPONSE. ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS. COMMUNITY SUPPORT. REBUILDING. HUMAN SERVICES. TECHNOLOGY. URBAN & RURAL PLANNING. PUBLIC RELATIONS...

Vacation Bible School Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Sign your kids up today or sign up the day of our Block Party at 5pm on June 27th! We look forward to seeing your kiddos! To register or for more details...