Carlsbad, NM

Live events on the horizon in Carlsbad

Posted by 
Carlsbad Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CARLSBAD, NM) Live events are coming to Carlsbad.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carlsbad area:

LIVE @ Guadalupe Mountain Brewing Co!!!

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

LIVE @ Guadalupe Mountain Brewing Co!!! is on Facebook. To connect with LIVE @ Guadalupe Mountain Brewing Co!!!, join Facebook today.

Riverside CC Pro Am

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1700 W Orchard Ln, Carlsbad, NM

Entry fee for event is $100 for both pros and amateurs. Covers breakfast, lunch, 2 drinks, and golf. Four man teams competing in one gross, one net format. 9 AM shotgun start. Please contact Neil...

Video Game Animation

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1500 University Dr, Carlsbad, NM

Take your game design skills to the next level by creating and animating your own character sprites, objects, and backgrounds. Start with a name, develop the character’s personality, signature...

3v3 Under the Lights-Carlsbad

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 3213 W Lea St, Carlsbad, NM

3v3 Live Carlsbad is open to ages 5 through high school. i Tournament i All teams i Boys & Girls i Ability: Competitive/Developmental i $200.00 entry fee span span meta span i 4 game guarantee

Vacation Bible School

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 4103 W Texas St, Carlsbad, NM

Vacation Bible School "Concrete & Cranes" Monday, July 12th - Friday, July 16th 5:30pm - 8pm Parent's Night is Friday Ages 4 yrs through entering 6th grade

