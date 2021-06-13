Live events Lewiston — what’s coming up

(LEWISTON, ID) Live events are lining up on the Lewiston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewiston:

Six Pack S.T.E.M Week Lewiston, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2725 Willow Drive, Lewiston, ID 83501

Six Pack S.T.E.M. Week is a six-day STEM program introducing kids to the fundamentals of technology and computer science.

Lewis Clark wildlife Club Inc. 2021 Garand/Springfield/Vintage/Modern Military Lapwai, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Garand , GSM , Matches , Modern Military , Springfield Rifle Matches , Unlimited Garand , Unlimited Modern Military , Vintage Military

Teen Book Club Lewiston, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 411 D Street, Lewiston, ID 83501

Teens will be reading and discussing the action packed Sci-Fi thriller Warcross by Marie Lu.

Read, Play, Learn! - Hereth Park Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 1534 Powers Ave, Lewiston, ID

Read, Play, Learn incorporates necessary early literacy skills into a lively, fun filled story time! Join us at the parks for a rocking good time! Take & Make crafts will be available! We will...

Supporting Student to Student Mathematical Discussions Lewiston, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 8th Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501

2-day workshop to explore several resources, routines and research-based teaching practices to support mathematical reasoning.