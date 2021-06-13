Cancel
Sedalia, MO

Coming soon: Sedalia events

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(SEDALIA, MO) Sedalia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sedalia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZaPz_0aT3yAci00

Making the Band-Sedalia MO 2021

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Making the Band-Sedalia MO 2021 at 608 S Ohio Ave, Sedalia, MO 65301-4414, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxIGL_0aT3yAci00

Bicentennial Ice Cream Social

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2503 W 16th St, Sedalia, MO

It's a party and you're invited! What better place to celebrate Missouri's 200th Birthday than at the Missouri State Fair. The Missouri State Fair Foundation will host an Ice Cream Social in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqEfG_0aT3yAci00

Red Cross Blood Drive

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1500 W 3rd St, Sedalia, MO

Did you know that every 2 seconds someone in the USA needs blood? 1 donation can potentially save up to 3 lives. Do your part and join the American Red Cross and SPR at Convention Hall on June...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23G4rl_0aT3yAci00

MY Car Swap Meet LLC – Spring Auto Parts Swap Meet

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Private Event – Osage Trails Day Camp – West Campgrounds State Holiday – Fairgrounds Closed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tL0c_0aT3yAci00

Dirt Road Addiction @ Korner Lounge Parking Lot Party

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Dirt Road Addiction will be playing a Parking Lot Party at the Korner Lounge in Sedalia on Friday, July 16th! Let’s pack this place and support local business and live music all

ABOUT

With Sedalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

