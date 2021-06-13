Coming soon: Thomasville events

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Thomasville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Thomasville:

Basic Defensive Pistol Class Thomasville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 245 County Farm Road, Thomasville, GA 31757

This class is designed for the new or inexperienced firearm owner.

City Auditorium | 7:00 pm Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

City Auditorium | 7:00 pm at Thomasville, Georgia, United States on Fri Sep 03 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Dog Days of Summer Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 W Remington Ave, Thomasville, GA

Thomasville Summer Craft Festival at Thomasville Fair Grounds, Thomasville, GA, US 31757, Thomasville, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 09:00 am to 05:00 pm

Nerf Camp - Ages 8-12 Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 118 S Madison St, Thomasville, GA

Ages: 8-12 If you are signing up multiple children for camp or the same child for multiple camps, use discount code SUMMER to receive a 5% discount. Makers will be supplied with a nerf gun that we...

WINE PAIRING 6/17 Thomasville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 West Remington Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31792

Join us for an array of Italian wines and food pairings on Thursday, June 17th at 7pm!