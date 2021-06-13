Cancel
Thomasville, GA

Coming soon: Thomasville events

Thomasville Post
 7 days ago

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Thomasville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Thomasville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgBgi_0aT3y9pE00

Basic Defensive Pistol Class

Thomasville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 245 County Farm Road, Thomasville, GA 31757

This class is designed for the new or inexperienced firearm owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcMBK_0aT3y9pE00

City Auditorium | 7:00 pm

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

City Auditorium | 7:00 pm at Thomasville, Georgia, United States on Fri Sep 03 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjjgo_0aT3y9pE00

Dog Days of Summer

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 W Remington Ave, Thomasville, GA

Thomasville Summer Craft Festival at Thomasville Fair Grounds, Thomasville, GA, US 31757, Thomasville, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 09:00 am to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWNJJ_0aT3y9pE00

Nerf Camp - Ages 8-12

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 118 S Madison St, Thomasville, GA

Ages: 8-12 If you are signing up multiple children for camp or the same child for multiple camps, use discount code SUMMER to receive a 5% discount. Makers will be supplied with a nerf gun that we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWX9h_0aT3y9pE00

WINE PAIRING 6/17

Thomasville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 West Remington Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31792

Join us for an array of Italian wines and food pairings on Thursday, June 17th at 7pm!

ABOUT

With Thomasville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

