Greenville, TX

Coming soon: Greenville events

Posted by 
Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 7 days ago

(GREENVILLE, TX) Greenville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Vp9V_0aT3y8wV00

Greenville Night Grinder

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:59 AM

Address: 2508 Lee St, Greenville, TX

The new GREENVILLE NIGHT GRINDER, formerly the G3: Greenville Gravel Grinder,is a self-supported gravel bike ride, which is held in conjunction with the 25th annual Cotton Patch Challenge. As in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilukA_0aT3y8wV00

8 to 40 Hour Critical Firearms & Tactics Course for Police

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3593 N State Hwy 34, Greenville, TX

Day 1- Critical Handgun Review Fundamentals of Handgun Safety Review Weapons Etiquette Review Fundamentals of Defensive Shooting Review Deadly Force Drawing from Concealment 331 Drill Stoppages ...

June Wine Club Members Pickup Party

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2508 Lee St, Greenville, TX

In-Person and Virtual pick-up parties are scheduled for June Wine Club! Mark your calendar so you don't miss out. Join Bob, Jason, Kim, and Armstead to taste the June wines and sample sumptuous...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVc2A_0aT3y8wV00

The Gatlin Brothers

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 2821 Washington St, Greenville, TX

The Gatlin Brothers are coming to the GMA. For more than 65 years, the Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world from the Grand Ol’ Opry to Carnegie Hall...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXXFG_0aT3y8wV00

21st Greenville Swap Meet

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 9800 Jack Finney Blvd, Greenville, TX

The 21st Annual Greenville Swap Meet will to be held on September 2-4,2021 at the Hunt County Fairgrounds, 9800 Jack Finney Blvd. in Greenville Tx 75402. Outside spaces are $30.00, End spaces are...

Greenville Today

Greenville Today

ABOUT

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Greenville, TX | Posted by
Greenville Today

Greenville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.27 per gallon

(GREENVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenville area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon. Murphy USA at 7701 Wesley St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6502 Wesley St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.