Arcadia, FL

Arcadia calendar: Events coming up

Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 7 days ago

(ARCADIA, FL) Arcadia has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Arcadia area:

Airboat Ride and Fossil Hunting 4-Hour Tour

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

4 hrs. of Fossil Hunting and Airboat Ride on the Peace River near Arcadia Florida. All equipment supplied for your tour. About this event Experience an Airboat Ride on the Peace River and look for...

Pokemon GO Fest 2021

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 11 W Magnolia St, Arcadia, FL

Trainers from around the world are invited to participate in a special two-day Pokémon GO Fest experience on July 17 and 18! Stay tuned for more details. Follow Pokémon GO on Twitter, Facebook...

Priscilla's Sip N Paint

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Desoto Arts Center is sponsoring a Sip N Paint • Sunday, June 13th 1pm to 3pm • at the DAC Gallery 209 W. Oak Street • Featuring artist Priscilla McDaniel • Prepare for an afternoon of fun, plus...

Arcadia Moose Lodge

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1121 W Oak St, Arcadia, FL

Mark Gorka is an accomplished solo singer & acoustic guitarist entertaining audiences all over the Chicagoland and Southwest Florida area. Besides Mark’s solid vocals and guitar playing, his...

Graveside service

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 50 N Hillsborough Ave, Arcadia, FL

Here is Charles Hall’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Arcadia Post

Arcadia, FL
With Arcadia Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Arcadia Post

Top Arcadia news stories

(ARCADIA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Arcadia. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Arcadia area, click here.