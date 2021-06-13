Arcadia calendar: Events coming up

(ARCADIA, FL) Arcadia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Arcadia area:

Airboat Ride and Fossil Hunting 4-Hour Tour Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

4 hrs. of Fossil Hunting and Airboat Ride on the Peace River near Arcadia Florida. All equipment supplied for your tour. About this event Experience an Airboat Ride on the Peace River and look for...

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 11 W Magnolia St, Arcadia, FL

Trainers from around the world are invited to participate in a special two-day Pokémon GO Fest experience on July 17 and 18! Stay tuned for more details. Follow Pokémon GO on Twitter, Facebook...

Priscilla's Sip N Paint Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Desoto Arts Center is sponsoring a Sip N Paint • Sunday, June 13th 1pm to 3pm • at the DAC Gallery 209 W. Oak Street • Featuring artist Priscilla McDaniel • Prepare for an afternoon of fun, plus...

Arcadia Moose Lodge Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1121 W Oak St, Arcadia, FL

Mark Gorka is an accomplished solo singer & acoustic guitarist entertaining audiences all over the Chicagoland and Southwest Florida area. Besides Mark’s solid vocals and guitar playing, his...

Graveside service Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 50 N Hillsborough Ave, Arcadia, FL

Here is Charles Hall’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...