Events on the Oxford calendar

(OXFORD, MS) Oxford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxford area:

Beers & Brats Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 400 South Lamar Boulevard, #a2, Oxford, MS 38655

Join us for some of our favorite local micro brews!

Jameson Rodgers Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1006 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655

Jameson Rodgers FINALLY returns to The Lyric Friday, November 12

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Oxford, MS 38655

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Local Libations Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 400 South Lamar Boulevard, #a2, Oxford, MS 38655

Sipps & flavors from some of our favorite local products!

Art2Me Trap 'n Paint Brunch Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 705 Sisk Avenue, ##101, Oxford, MS 38655

Being the first of many more to come, Art2Me Trap 'n Paint Brunch will be located at Alligator Lounge in Oxford, MS, on 6/13/21.