Oxford, MS

Events on the Oxford calendar

Posted by 
Oxford News Flash
 7 days ago

(OXFORD, MS) Oxford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbpQE_0aT3y6B300

Beers & Brats

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 400 South Lamar Boulevard, #a2, Oxford, MS 38655

Join us for some of our favorite local micro brews!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDo2v_0aT3y6B300

Jameson Rodgers

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1006 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655

Jameson Rodgers FINALLY returns to The Lyric Friday, November 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIKnJ_0aT3y6B300

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Oxford, MS 38655

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4wrL_0aT3y6B300

Local Libations

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 400 South Lamar Boulevard, #a2, Oxford, MS 38655

Sipps & flavors from some of our favorite local products!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388uKE_0aT3y6B300

Art2Me Trap 'n Paint Brunch

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 705 Sisk Avenue, ##101, Oxford, MS 38655

Being the first of many more to come, Art2Me Trap 'n Paint Brunch will be located at Alligator Lounge in Oxford, MS, on 6/13/21.

Oxford News Flash

Oxford, MS
With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

