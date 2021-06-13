Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pahrump, NV

Pahrump events calendar

Posted by 
Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 7 days ago

(PAHRUMP, NV) Pahrump has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pahrump:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsQL5_0aT3y5IK00

Bill of Rights Ride for Liberty Poker Run

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1301 Loop Rd., Pahrump, NV 89048

Come exercise your rights freely in Pahrump, Nevada. "The Freest Town in America." Independence Day Weekend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOFCQ_0aT3y5IK00

Pahrump Farmer's Market

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 900 East St, Pahrump, NV

Season: Year Round Market Hours: January 2 - December 18, 2021 Winter hours: October April Saturdays, 8:30 NoonSummer hours: May SeptemberSaturdays, 7:30

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNcZp_0aT3y5IK00

Jonathan & April Wedding Reception

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Celebration of Love... for Jonathan & April (Mr. & Mrs. Hutchison) Potluck, bring a dish to share and join in the celebration.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeEca_0aT3y5IK00

Fall Festival

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 150 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

Preparations for 2021 Pahrump Fall Festival have begun. The Pahrump Fall Festival will be held at Petrack Park, September 23-26, 2021. The application deadline is August 31, 2021. No Exceptions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l39lT_0aT3y5IK00

MG Bailey

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV

MG Bailey brings his one man show to The Hubb. Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. Performing at venues ranging from...

Learn More
Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
12
Followers
19
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pahrump, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Exercise#Live Events#Nv 89048#Nv Season#Sun Jun#Jonathan April#Nv Preparations#W Bell Vista Ave#Hubb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pahrump, NVpvtimes.com

Circus to stop in Pahrump

The huge red big top tent installed in the middle of Petrack Park can only mean one thing. There’s a circus in town. Based in Las Vegas, Cirque Legacy travels the Southwest hosting family-friendly entertainment, according to owner Daniel Perez. “We have aerialists, jugglers, hand balancers and foot jugglers,” he...
Pahrump, NVPosted by
Pahrump News Flash

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pahrump

(PAHRUMP, NV) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Renaissance Fair returns to Las Vegas

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is returning to the Las Vegas Valley this year. After canceling 2020’s festival, the annual event will return to Sunset Park on Oct. 15 — along with all the turkey legs, axe-throwing and general merriment that local princesses, minstrels and Imperial Knights have come to expect.
Pahrump, NVpvtimes.com

Beatty Days is a go

A long awaited decision has been made. The Beatty Chamber of Commerce has given the green light to the town’s biggest annual event after its Covid-19 hiatus last year. Beatty Days is once again set for the last weekend in October. The celebration, which includes vendors, food, music, a classic...
Nevada StateUS News and World Report

Drought Raises Reliance on Nevada Desert Wildlife 'Guzzlers'

LAS VEGAS (AP) — On a mountain in Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park, a state wildlife biologist is refilling water tanks. In the background, a helicopter precisely lowers a Bambi bucket holding about 200 gallons of water into a receptacle and quickly leaves to haul more water. As the helicopter circles back down to the base of the mountain, a six-man crew is refilling five water receptacles for the next water draw.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

NEVADA VIEWS: No free lunch on green energy

Nevada is poised to be a leader in the renewable energy revolution, but we don’t have a plan for how to achieve the state’s goals while protecting our irreplaceable biodiversity. If our state doesn’t plan for renewable energy and critical minerals production in an environmentally responsible manner, projects will be mired in controversy and stalled by litigation, and the revolution won’t be able to move forward in the way we desire.