Pahrump events calendar

(PAHRUMP, NV) Pahrump has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pahrump:

Bill of Rights Ride for Liberty Poker Run Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1301 Loop Rd., Pahrump, NV 89048

Come exercise your rights freely in Pahrump, Nevada. "The Freest Town in America." Independence Day Weekend!

Pahrump Farmer's Market Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 900 East St, Pahrump, NV

Season: Year Round Market Hours: January 2 - December 18, 2021 Winter hours: October April Saturdays, 8:30 NoonSummer hours: May SeptemberSaturdays, 7:30

Jonathan & April Wedding Reception Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Celebration of Love... for Jonathan & April (Mr. & Mrs. Hutchison) Potluck, bring a dish to share and join in the celebration.

Fall Festival Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 150 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

Preparations for 2021 Pahrump Fall Festival have begun. The Pahrump Fall Festival will be held at Petrack Park, September 23-26, 2021. The application deadline is August 31, 2021. No Exceptions...

MG Bailey Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV

MG Bailey brings his one man show to The Hubb. Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. Performing at venues ranging from...