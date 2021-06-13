What’s up Tehachapi: Local events calendar

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Tehachapi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tehachapi:

Overdrive at Big Papa's Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1001 W Tehachapi Blvd c200, Tehachapi, CA

We'll be playing in Sunday afternoon at Big Papa's in Tehachapi! 1001 W Tehachapi Blvd c200. Come dance with us!

Alert! Ordered Government Asset Liquidation Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 20437 Brian Way, Tehachapi, CA

511 lots featured in Alert! Ordered Government Asset Liquidation on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 by GovernmentAuction in CA, featuring 2020 1/10 Gram Aurum Liberty Excellent 24K Gold Note -, *Rolex Vintage...

Summer Concert Series - Izzy and the Fins Tehachapi, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 26877 Cummings Valley Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Isaiah Morphin is an extremely talented musician singer/songwriter. Izzy plays Sax and keyboard and is lead singer for Izzy and the Fins

Cheers to Charity 2021 Tehachapi, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 422 East J Street - at the Tehachapi Airport, Use I Street entrance, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Cheers to Charity is a non-profit organization established to raise and distribute funds to small, diverse non-profit organizations through

Friday and Saturday Wine and Dine 2 Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Hello May!! Please join us for Friday and / or Saturday evenings for our Wine and Dine featuring music for your evening entertainment! 5-7pm each night. Reservations are necessary by 2:00pm the...