Ardmore, OK

Ardmore calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ardmore Digest
Ardmore Digest
 7 days ago

(ARDMORE, OK) Live events are coming to Ardmore.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ardmore area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpC2E_0aT3xzEc00

13th Annual Slowpokes Hot Rod Reunion

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 15793 US-77, Ardmore, OK

The 13th Annual Slowpokes Hot Rod Reunion at Ardmore Dragway! Featuring the Outlaw Fuel Altereds, Texas Drag Racing Association and more! September 3rd & 4th - Ardmore, OK More Info Coming Soon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIYW6_0aT3xzEc00

Lake Murray Endurance Run

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Dukes Forest Rd, Ardmore, OK

The 2nd Lake Murray Endurance Run will take place on October 23-24, 2021 at Lake Murray State Park near Ardmore, Oklahoma. Lake Murray State Park is Oklahoma’s first and Largest State Park, with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wt14_0aT3xzEc00

Lowdown Drifters with Sun Valley Station @ Mill Street Tavern

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 24 Mill St SE, Ardmore, OK

Lowdown Drifters with Sun Valley Station @ Mill Street Tavern at Mill Street Tavern, 24 Mill Street SE, Ardmore, United States on Wed Jun 16 2021 at 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9k9x_0aT3xzEc00

Fighting 22 Car Show

Ardmore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2401 North Rockford Road, Ardmore, OK 73401

Car, Audio, and Mustache/Beard Show to raise funds for our local VFW 4574.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEbY8_0aT3xzEc00

Copenhagen Bandit Ardmore Oklahoma

Ardmore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2705 West Broadway Street, Ardmore, OK 73401

The Bandit is coming to town!! This is a one night only show!!!

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore, OK
ABOUT

With Ardmore Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

