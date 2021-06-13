Paris events coming soon

(PARIS, TX) Live events are coming to Paris.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paris:

Teepa Talk: Ark-Tex Area Agency on Aging, Paris, TX Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Teepa Snow presents: Best Practices in Dementia Care Details coming soon! For more information, please contact lreeve@atcog.org



Build a Fairy Garden! Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 812 S Church St, Paris, TX

All ages are invited to come make a Fairy Garden. All supplies will be provided, all you have to bring is your imagination! $15 per Fairy Garden Make your reservations today by calling...

Connections Worship (Youth and Ministry Building) Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 322 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX

Please join us in worship at 10:45am. Prepare to bring a worshipful heart and a mask!

Girlz R Us by Finesse Inc. Ribbon Cutting Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Join the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce as we cut the Red Ribbon for new member Girlz R Us by Finesse, Inc. Come and meet the manager Lakisha McGee. Remember to bring your business cards for...

10 x 10 Comedy Showcase! Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 12 1st St NE, Paris, TX

Come see 10 of the south's hottest up and coming comics on one stage on one show. Tickets are a rediculous $10 only (limited number!) Seating is limited