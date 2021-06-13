Cancel
Durango, CO

Durango calendar: Events coming up

Durango Post
Durango Post
 7 days ago

(DURANGO, CO) Live events are lining up on the Durango calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Durango:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bt54h_0aT3xwaR00

2021 Party In The Park, Durango

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1200 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

KSUT's Annual Party In The Park Returns in 2021! Join us for family friendly fun featuring the Motet and Afrobeatniks in Buckley Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMFDb_0aT3xwaR00

Extra 493 with SP 18

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 479 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

Two days with Rio Grande K-37 No. 493 and one day with Southern Pacific 18 on the Durango & Silverton with night photo session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXHc5_0aT3xwaR00

Ride The Rockies

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2500 Main Ave, Durango, CO

What a great way to promote your goods or services to cycling enthusiasts in their own backyard! Come out and enjoy one, two or three days of Expos in the beautiful Rocky Mountain town of Durango...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0oxT_0aT3xwaR00

ServSafe Food Safety Training for Managers (1 - day)

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2500 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

ServSafe Manager provides the approved food safety training required by FDA Food Code for retail food establishments in Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gsygd_0aT3xwaR00

SUPER PRIDE

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1250 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

Join the Rainbow Youth Center for costumes, cosplay and concerts!

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Durango, COPosted by
Durango Post

House hunt Durango: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Judi Mora, RE/MAX Pinnacle, C: 970-799-1870, moradurango@gmail.com, http://www.judimora.remaxagent.com: Welcome to 48 El Diente Drive in the beautiful Edgemont Ranch Subdivision. Featuring a spacious 2011
Durango, COPosted by
Durango Post

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Durango

(DURANGO, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Durango. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Durango, COPosted by
Durango Post

Where’s the most expensive gas in Durango?

(DURANGO, CO) Gas prices vary across the Durango area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Durango, COPosted by
Durango Post

Where's the cheapest gas in Durango?

(DURANGO, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Durango, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas. Everyday at 799 E College Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 901 Camino Del Rio, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.