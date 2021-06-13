Durango calendar: Events coming up

(DURANGO, CO) Live events are lining up on the Durango calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Durango:

2021 Party In The Park, Durango Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1200 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

KSUT's Annual Party In The Park Returns in 2021! Join us for family friendly fun featuring the Motet and Afrobeatniks in Buckley Park.

Extra 493 with SP 18 Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 479 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

Two days with Rio Grande K-37 No. 493 and one day with Southern Pacific 18 on the Durango & Silverton with night photo session.

Ride The Rockies Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2500 Main Ave, Durango, CO

What a great way to promote your goods or services to cycling enthusiasts in their own backyard! Come out and enjoy one, two or three days of Expos in the beautiful Rocky Mountain town of Durango...

ServSafe Food Safety Training for Managers (1 - day) Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2500 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

ServSafe Manager provides the approved food safety training required by FDA Food Code for retail food establishments in Colorado.

SUPER PRIDE Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1250 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

Join the Rainbow Youth Center for costumes, cosplay and concerts!