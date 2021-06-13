Events on the Wentzville calendar

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Wentzville calendar.

Cambridge Air Solutions Ribbon Cutting Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1290 Interstate Dr, Wentzville, MO

Are you as excited as we are for another WSCC Chamber Ribbon Cutting?! On Tuesday, June 29th at 11:00 AM, join us to celebrate and welcome one of WSCC Chamber\'s newest members, Cambridge Air...

Blue Line Run Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1019 Schroeder Creek Blvd, Wentzville, MO

Blue Line Run takes place June 27, 2021 in Wentzville, Missouri. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

ALS walk Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

we will be located at Jake's field of dreams under pavilion #2! We ask for you to join us in support and raise money for everyone affected with ALS. The walk will begin at 10am, if you would like...

Goat Yoga at Lucky Dog Farm - Wentzville, MO Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 1501 Wilmer Rd, Wentzville, MO 63385

NOTE: THIS EVENT WILL BE HELD AT LUCKY DOG FARM IN WENTZVILLE, MO. Goat Yoga is coming to Lucky Dog Farm in Wentzville, MO!

Anna’s Flying Pigs 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament Benefiting St. Jude Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 5501 Quail Ridge Trail, Wentzville, MO 63385

After an amazing first year we’re excited to be hosting our 2nd annual disc golf tournament benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital