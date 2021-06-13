Live events coming up in Tifton

(TIFTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Tifton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tifton:

Blood Drive Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 458 Virginia Ave N, Tifton, GA

Help save lives by donating blood at the upcoming blood drive at the Tifton Mall! During this uncertain time, your valuable donation is needed more than ever! In addition to giving a valuable...

Friday Night Pauper Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 301 E 3rd St, Tifton, GA

Event will be ran with regular covid protocol safety and regulation in place. Masks must be worn for the event, if you do not have one, we will provide you with one. hand sanitizer will be...

Chocolate and a Canvas Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Chocolate and a Canvas at 255 Love Ave, Tifton, GA 31794-4469, United States on Tue Jun 22 2021 at 06:30 pm

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 315 2nd Street West Tifton, Georgi315, 315 2nd St W, Tifton, GA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Gospel Music Fest 2021 Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 15 R D C Rd, Tifton, GA

Gospel Music Fest 2021 at UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, Tifton, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 pm