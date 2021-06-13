Cancel
Tifton, GA

Live events coming up in Tifton

Posted by 
Tifton News Beat
Tifton News Beat
 7 days ago

(TIFTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Tifton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tifton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzM8o_0aT3xuoz00

Blood Drive

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 458 Virginia Ave N, Tifton, GA

Help save lives by donating blood at the upcoming blood drive at the Tifton Mall! During this uncertain time, your valuable donation is needed more than ever! In addition to giving a valuable...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8p8k_0aT3xuoz00

Friday Night Pauper

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 301 E 3rd St, Tifton, GA

Event will be ran with regular covid protocol safety and regulation in place. Masks must be worn for the event, if you do not have one, we will provide you with one. hand sanitizer will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcoCt_0aT3xuoz00

Chocolate and a Canvas

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Chocolate and a Canvas at 255 Love Ave, Tifton, GA 31794-4469, United States on Tue Jun 22 2021 at 06:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fD70_0aT3xuoz00

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 315 2nd Street West Tifton, Georgi315, 315 2nd St W, Tifton, GA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0NcU_0aT3xuoz00

Gospel Music Fest 2021

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 15 R D C Rd, Tifton, GA

Gospel Music Fest 2021 at UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, Tifton, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 pm

Learn More
