Lewiston, ME

Events on the Lewiston calendar

Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 7 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Lewiston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewiston:

Backyard Concert Tour- Lewiston, ME

Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 120 Park Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

RCOM presents: Recover OutLoud! performance by Ceschi, Myles Bullen and Jody Boys 2pm-6pm Kennedy Park Free / All Ages/ Family Friendly

Anniversary Park Summer 2021 Acoustic Series

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 8 2nd St, Lewiston, ME

LIVE music in Auburn’s beautiful Anniversary Park! FEATURING: June 29 | The Mike & Brian Duo July 13 | The Smith Collaboration July 20 | Double Entendre July 27 | Michael Krapovicky & Open Mic...

Bariatric Support Group

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Main St, Lewiston, ME

One of the most important keys to achieving success with bariatric surgery is having a strong support system. Individual patient experiences are invaluable

Funerals for The Ocean | Saturday | July 31 | 6:00PM

Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 46 Beech St., Lewiston, ME 04240

The climate-change inspired work of dancer Vanessa Anspaugh, Funerals for the Ocean confronts the climate crisis with audience participation

Camp Sunshine Ride 2021

Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 839 Main Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

This is L-A Harley-Davidson's biggest ride of the year! In support of Camp Sunshine.

Lewiston, ME
With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

