Live events on the horizon in Alamogordo

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Live events are coming to Alamogordo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alamogordo area:

Evangelism Conference Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

This conference is scheduled for 11-13 Jun. Please register by midnight 5 June 2021.When registering, please include if you will join us for fellowshiplunch on Saturday.Friday 6/11/2021...

Kiwanis Club of Alamogordo Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 504 E 1st St, Alamogordo, NM

1301 N. White Sands Blvd. Alamogordo, NM 88310 (575) 437-6120 or (800) 826-0294 Fax: (575) 437-6334 michelle.gill@alamogordo.com

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Flickinger Guild Monthly Meeting Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1106 N New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Join the Flickinger Guild for their monthly meeting. This meeting is open to the public and anyone that is interested in The

Craft Fair Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Craft Fair at 201 Dale Scott Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88310-3391, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 01:00 pm