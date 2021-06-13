Events on the Waycross calendar

(WAYCROSS, GA) Live events are coming to Waycross.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waycross area:

GEORGIA PRESCRIBED FIRE MANAGER CERTIFICATION COURSE (WAITING LIST) Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 1701 Carswell Ave, Waycross, GA

Waiting list for another class to be held in October or December, 2021. About this Event Prescribed fire is defined as fire applied in a knowledgeable manner to forest fuels on a specific land...

July 4th Non-Motorized Parade Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 5653 Laura Walker Rd, Waycross, GA

Saturday, Jul 3, 2021 4:30 PM to 6 PM - Laura S. Walker State Park - Waycross, GA - Bring your bikes, scooters, little red wagons, strollers, and red, white, and blue decorations as we prepare for...

Fishing Rodeo Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 5653 Laura Walker Rd, Waycross, GA

Kids ages 2-12 are invited to join the Park Staff and the Friends of Laura Walker State Park at the gazebo near the lake for our annual fishing rodeo. There will be prizes for many categories...

Youth Camp Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 5914 Suwannee Chapel Rd, Waycross, GA

Youth Camp at Camp Okefenokee, 5914 Suwannee Chapel Rd, Waycross, GA, US 31503, Waycross, United States on Mon Jun 21 2021 at 02:00 pm to Fri Jun 25 2021 at 12:00 pm

Gram Parsons Guitar Pull & Tribute Festival Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2335 Knight Ave, Waycross, GA

A laid‑back, spiritual tribute festival honoring the musical legacy of Waycross's own Gram Parsons, musical pioneer, singer‑songwriter, and visionary. In the late Sixties, Gram Parsons's musical...