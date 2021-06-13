Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Live events Oswego — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 7 days ago

(OSWEGO, NY) Live events are coming to Oswego.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oswego:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjQtz_0aT3xpPM00

McConnell at Canal Commons Event

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 193 W 1st St, Oswego, NY

jazzy bluesy folksy funky solo indie lounge covers & originals guitar voice & live-looping big love! Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2059G4_0aT3xpPM00

Oswego Pro/Am 2021

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Oswego Pro/Am 2021 at Oswego Port of Authority, Oswego, NY 13126, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 05:00 am to Sun Jul 11 2021 at 03:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pP6RA_0aT3xpPM00

First concert of the 2021 Oswego Summer Sunset Concert Series

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 91 Lake St, Oswego, NY

This concert will feature the Oswego City Concert Band under the direction of Trevor Jorgensen.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18H0Df_0aT3xpPM00

The Shylock’s debut gig @ Alex’s On The Water

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Summer ‘21 continues with our debut gig @ one of Central NY’s most picturesque venues on Lake Ontario. Stop out for a mid-week acoustic blues party under the sun! ??

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdWvC_0aT3xpPM00

Glow-A-Fun Night Golf Tournament

Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2021 County Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126

OCO's “Glow-A-Fun” Night Golf Tournament is a glow ball golf tournament being held the evening of August 20th at Tamarack Golf course.

Learn More
Oswego Post

Oswego Post

Oswego, NY
5
Followers
19
Post
889
Views
ABOUT

With Oswego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jul 07#Oswego Pro Am 2021#Sun Jul 11#Central Ny#County Route 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego Post

Top stories trending in Oswego

(OSWEGO, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Oswego. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oswego area, click here.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego Post

Check out these homes for sale in Oswego now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Year Round Camp Style Living! This cottage home has deeded rights to Lake Ontario. If you do not need a year round home, this
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego Post

Top Oswego sports news

(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Oswego sports. For more stories from the Oswego area, click here.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego Post

Oswego news wrap: What’s trending

(OSWEGO, NY) What’s going on in Oswego? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oswego area, click here.