Live events Oswego — what’s coming up

(OSWEGO, NY) Live events are coming to Oswego.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oswego:

McConnell at Canal Commons Event Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 193 W 1st St, Oswego, NY

jazzy bluesy folksy funky solo indie lounge covers & originals guitar voice & live-looping big love! Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Oswego Pro/Am 2021 Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Oswego Pro/Am 2021 at Oswego Port of Authority, Oswego, NY 13126, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 05:00 am to Sun Jul 11 2021 at 03:00 pm

First concert of the 2021 Oswego Summer Sunset Concert Series Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 91 Lake St, Oswego, NY

This concert will feature the Oswego City Concert Band under the direction of Trevor Jorgensen.

The Shylock’s debut gig @ Alex’s On The Water Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Summer ‘21 continues with our debut gig @ one of Central NY’s most picturesque venues on Lake Ontario. Stop out for a mid-week acoustic blues party under the sun! ??

Glow-A-Fun Night Golf Tournament Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2021 County Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126

OCO's “Glow-A-Fun” Night Golf Tournament is a glow ball golf tournament being held the evening of August 20th at Tamarack Golf course.