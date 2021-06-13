Live events on the horizon in Norwich

(NORWICH, CT) Live events are coming to Norwich.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norwich:

EMO Night: Summertime Sadness Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Team Cat Events presents EMO Night: Summertime Sadness at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

Disney Trivia Night Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Disney Trivia Night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

Rage Against The Machine album tribute night Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Rage Against The Machine self titled album tribute night at Strange Brew Pub!

MTV Unplugged In New York by Nirvana album tribute Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

MTV Unplugged In New York by Nirvana album tribute night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

Karaoke Night Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Karaoke Night every Sunday at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!