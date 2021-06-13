Cancel
Norwich, CT

Live events on the horizon in Norwich

Norwich Today
Norwich Today
 7 days ago

(NORWICH, CT) Live events are coming to Norwich.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norwich:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26H715_0aT3xm0P00

EMO Night: Summertime Sadness

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Team Cat Events presents EMO Night: Summertime Sadness at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29683C_0aT3xm0P00

Disney Trivia Night

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Disney Trivia Night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQu95_0aT3xm0P00

Rage Against The Machine album tribute night

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Rage Against The Machine self titled album tribute night at Strange Brew Pub!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eq7gy_0aT3xm0P00

MTV Unplugged In New York by Nirvana album tribute

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

MTV Unplugged In New York by Nirvana album tribute night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcHsh_0aT3xm0P00

Karaoke Night

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Karaoke Night every Sunday at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

ABOUT

With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Norwich, CT

D’Elia's makes up for lost time as Norwich grinder haven

Customers are thankful D’Elia’s Bakery & Grinder Shop at 272 Franklin St. in Norwich is open again. After closing during the pandemic in May 2020 when an oven part broke and reopening in April this year, the line stretched to the Caribbean Market down the street, which equated to a two-hour wait.
Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton events calendar

1. 2-Car Chain Races / Trailer Races / Snowmobile Races — Boone County Fair; 2. Trails Open to Jeeps; 3. Talk Saves Lives/SuicideTALK; 4. Instructor-Led Dates YQCA (Youth for the Quality Care of Animals); 5. VBS - Rocky Railway;