Live events on the horizon in Norwich
(NORWICH, CT) Live events are coming to Norwich.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norwich:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Team Cat Events presents EMO Night: Summertime Sadness at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Disney Trivia Night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Rage Against The Machine self titled album tribute night at Strange Brew Pub!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
MTV Unplugged In New York by Nirvana album tribute night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Karaoke Night every Sunday at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!