Selma, AL

Coming soon: Selma events

Selma Daily
Selma Daily
 7 days ago

(SELMA, AL) Live events are coming to Selma.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Selma area:

Bingo Fun & Prizes

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 1103 Selma Ave, Selma, AL

Bingo for all ages! Limit 30 - First come, first served. Check-in at the Welcome Tent and get your ticket. Don't forget to wear a mask!

PCA Varsity Football @ Southside

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7975 US-80, Selma, AL

The Southside (Selma, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Prattville Christian Academy (Prattville, AL) on Friday, October 1 @ 7p.

Puppet Show: Sleeping Beauty

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Puppet Show for all ages! Limit 25 - First come, first served. Check-in at the Welcome Tent and get your ticket. Don't forget to wear a mask! You may also like the following events from...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Selma, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Selma, AL 36701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Story Craft & Fun: Fantastic Fans

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Address: 1103 Selma Ave, Selma, AL

Storytime with a craft for ages 5-9. Limit 20 - First come, first served. Check-in at the Welcome Tent and get your ticket. Don't forget to wear a mask!

Selma, AL
With Selma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Selma, ALPosted by
Selma Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Selma market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This property is leased and the tenant has a month-to-month lease. There are 4 properties owned by this seller that may be purchased
Selma, ALPosted by
Selma Daily

What's up: News headlines in Selma

(SELMA, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Selma. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Selma area, click here.