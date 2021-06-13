Coming soon: Selma events

(SELMA, AL) Live events are coming to Selma.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Selma area:

Bingo Fun & Prizes Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 1103 Selma Ave, Selma, AL

Bingo for all ages! Limit 30 - First come, first served. Check-in at the Welcome Tent and get your ticket. Don't forget to wear a mask!

PCA Varsity Football @ Southside Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7975 US-80, Selma, AL

The Southside (Selma, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Prattville Christian Academy (Prattville, AL) on Friday, October 1 @ 7p.

Puppet Show: Sleeping Beauty Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Puppet Show for all ages! Limit 25 - First come, first served. Check-in at the Welcome Tent and get your ticket. Don't forget to wear a mask! You may also like the following events from...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Selma, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Selma, AL 36701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Story Craft & Fun: Fantastic Fans Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Address: 1103 Selma Ave, Selma, AL

Storytime with a craft for ages 5-9. Limit 20 - First come, first served. Check-in at the Welcome Tent and get your ticket. Don't forget to wear a mask!