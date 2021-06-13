Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huber Heights, OH

Live events Huber Heights — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 7 days ago

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Live events are coming to Huber Heights.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Huber Heights area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPR8u_0aT3xkEx00

Alice Cooper

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

Ticket listings for Alice Cooper at Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights, OH on 9/28/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adyEt_0aT3xkEx00

Mutt Strut Nite Howl 5k

Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN! Our 1st Glo in the Dark 5k!! Food Trucks, Vendors, Music and more !! All are welcome !!

Learn More

RESCHEDULED: ZZ Top

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

The ZZ Top concert scheduled for September 13, 2020 at Rose Music Center has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 3, 2021. Patrons should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored for the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URTdh_0aT3xkEx00

Dads2B Movie Night

Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 7737 Waynetowne Boulevard, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Join the Dads2B team for an afternoon at the movies!

Learn More

The Beach Boys

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

Enjoy over five decades of timeless hits and more with The Beach Boys at Rose Music Center on Sunday, July 18, 2021 ! As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group...

Learn More
Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights, OH
2
Followers
18
Post
17
Views
ABOUT

With Huber Heights Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huber Heights, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Huber Heights, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Beach Boys#Food Trucks#Rose#Sun Jul 07
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related