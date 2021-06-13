Live events Huber Heights — what’s coming up

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Live events are coming to Huber Heights.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Huber Heights area:

Alice Cooper Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

Ticket listings for Alice Cooper at Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights, OH on 9/28/2021

Mutt Strut Nite Howl 5k Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN! Our 1st Glo in the Dark 5k!! Food Trucks, Vendors, Music and more !! All are welcome !!

RESCHEDULED: ZZ Top Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

The ZZ Top concert scheduled for September 13, 2020 at Rose Music Center has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 3, 2021. Patrons should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored for the...

Dads2B Movie Night Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 7737 Waynetowne Boulevard, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Join the Dads2B team for an afternoon at the movies!

The Beach Boys Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

Enjoy over five decades of timeless hits and more with The Beach Boys at Rose Music Center on Sunday, July 18, 2021 ! As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group...