Coming soon: Elizabeth City events

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Elizabeth City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elizabeth City area:

Ribbon Cutting - COA's Fenwick-Hollowell Trail Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1208 N Road St, Elizabeth City, NC

Come join us as we celebrate a ribbon-cutting to open the new Fenwick-Hollowell Trail.

Monday Night Art Journaling Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 116 N Poindexter St, Elizabeth City, NC

Art Journaling is fun for all ages but mostly ages 13-adult. We use materials for older kids. Bring your own 9”x12” art Journaling. All other paints and mixed media materials will be included. $15...

Wailin' Wednesdays in Pailin's Alley Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 606b E Colonial Ave, Elizabeth City, NC

Come out after work for a mid-week recharge with craft beer and live music on Wednesdays!

Vacation Bible School Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1528 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

A 3 night Bible school for preschoolers through teens. Supper will be provided each evening for the students and volunteers.

Mariners' Wharf Film Festival Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:15 PM

Classic American films are shown on a large screen at Mariners' Wharf Park on Tuesdays in June and July. Free!