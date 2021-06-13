Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Coming soon: Elizabeth City events

Posted by 
Elizabeth City Post
Elizabeth City Post
 7 days ago

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Elizabeth City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elizabeth City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKr8X_0aT3xjME00

Ribbon Cutting - COA's Fenwick-Hollowell Trail

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1208 N Road St, Elizabeth City, NC

Come join us as we celebrate a ribbon-cutting to open the new Fenwick-Hollowell Trail.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXbH4_0aT3xjME00

Monday Night Art Journaling

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 116 N Poindexter St, Elizabeth City, NC

Art Journaling is fun for all ages but mostly ages 13-adult. We use materials for older kids. Bring your own 9”x12” art Journaling. All other paints and mixed media materials will be included. $15...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tl2yv_0aT3xjME00

Wailin' Wednesdays in Pailin's Alley

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 606b E Colonial Ave, Elizabeth City, NC

Come out after work for a mid-week recharge with craft beer and live music on Wednesdays!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxDrC_0aT3xjME00

Vacation Bible School

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1528 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

A 3 night Bible school for preschoolers through teens. Supper will be provided each evening for the students and volunteers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aimx5_0aT3xjME00

Mariners' Wharf Film Festival

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:15 PM

Classic American films are shown on a large screen at Mariners' Wharf Park on Tuesdays in June and July. Free!

Learn More
Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City, NC
With Elizabeth City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

