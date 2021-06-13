Cancel
Palestine Post

Events on the Palestine calendar

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(PALESTINE, TX) Live events are coming to Palestine.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palestine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEh42_0aT3xiTV00

Dogwood Jamboree

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1600 TX-256 Loop, Palestine, TX

The Dogwood Jamboree, a Branson-style Country music show is filled with family fun, laughter and great classic country music. Doors open at 6:00pm, show begins at 7:00pm. $15.00 per person. Call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6VoA_0aT3xiTV00

Worship

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3400 US-79, Palestine, TX

Join us for contemporary worship and a message from the Bible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gww2F_0aT3xiTV00

Day Camp at Lakeview

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 400 Private Rd 6036, Palestine, TX

Day Camp at Lakeview will offer your child an extraordinary experience - right in your area! It’s the perfect option for kids entering 1st grade and up who want to enjoy summer camp, but are not...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THAPf_0aT3xiTV00

Independence Day Celebration

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: Palestine, TX

The event will take place in Steven Bennett Park. The fireworks will begin at 9:15 PM. This is FREE admission and open to the public. Let us join together as we celebrate the Fourth of July with...

Small Group Bible Study

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 3400 US-79, Palestine, TX

Join us for small group Bible study for every age group.

Palestine, TX
ABOUT

With Palestine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

