Atlantic City events calendar

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Live events are coming to Atlantic City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlantic City:

ELVIS LIVES! - Jeff Krick Jr.'s Tribute to The King comes to Atlantic City! Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ, NJ 08401

Jeff Krick Jr. : The Atlantic City ELVIS earned sixth place in the entire world in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest

Uncle Sam's SUMMER SING-A-LONG! in Atlantic City on July 4th 2022 Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:15 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Uncle Sam’s Summer Sing-A-Long comes to Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom Monday July 4th 2022 @ 5pm

AnimeNEXT 2022 Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Convention Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 concerns, AnimeNEXT 2020 has been cancelled. However, we are already in planning for AnimeNEXT 2021, our 20th anniversary edition of NJ's largest anime convention! We look forward to seeing you in June 2021 for our best event ever! Keep your eyes on AnimeNEXT.org, the AnimeNEXT Facebook page, and the AnimeNEXT Twitter page for more details! Times, guests, and events will be released to the public as they are confirmed. PLEASE NOTE: We recommend that all minors (

The Golden Gays - Thank Yule for Being a friend! Holiday Tour Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ, NJ 08401

THE GOLDEN GAYS NYC PRESENT: THANK YULE FOR BEING A FRIEND, A Golden Girls Holiday Musical Adventure in Atlantic City Thanksgiving Week

Deep Dope Soul & Arts & Authors Extravaganza Business Networking Cruise Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Join SJ's Leaders in Business and Arts for a lovely sunset cruise.