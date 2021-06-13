Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City events calendar

Posted by 
Atlantic City Daily
Atlantic City Daily
 7 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Live events are coming to Atlantic City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlantic City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20n0Ba_0aT3xham00

ELVIS LIVES! - Jeff Krick Jr.'s Tribute to The King comes to Atlantic City!

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ, NJ 08401

Jeff Krick Jr. : The Atlantic City ELVIS earned sixth place in the entire world in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDRap_0aT3xham00

Uncle Sam's SUMMER SING-A-LONG! in Atlantic City on July 4th 2022

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:15 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Uncle Sam’s Summer Sing-A-Long comes to Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom Monday July 4th 2022 @ 5pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHLj5_0aT3xham00

AnimeNEXT 2022

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Convention Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 concerns, AnimeNEXT 2020 has been cancelled.  However, we are already in planning for AnimeNEXT 2021, our 20th anniversary edition of NJ's largest anime convention!  We look forward to seeing you in June 2021 for our best event ever! Keep your eyes on AnimeNEXT.org, the AnimeNEXT Facebook page, and the AnimeNEXT Twitter page for more details! Times, guests, and events will be released to the public as they are confirmed. PLEASE NOTE: We recommend that all minors (

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afdY2_0aT3xham00

The Golden Gays - Thank Yule for Being a friend! Holiday Tour Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ, NJ 08401

THE GOLDEN GAYS NYC PRESENT: THANK YULE FOR BEING A FRIEND, A Golden Girls Holiday Musical Adventure in Atlantic City Thanksgiving Week

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWMkR_0aT3xham00

Deep Dope Soul & Arts & Authors Extravaganza Business Networking Cruise

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Join SJ's Leaders in Business and Arts for a lovely sunset cruise.

Learn More
Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City, NJ
9
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlantic#Live Events#Boardwalk Showroom#Sun Jun#Nj#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Atlantic City Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Atlantic City

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.