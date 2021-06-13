Hazleton events coming up

(HAZLETON, PA) Hazleton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hazleton:

Park and chill car meet Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 106 Laurel Mall Dr, Hazleton, PA

Park and chill car meet at Laurel Mall Dr, Hazleton, PA 18202, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm

Moana, Jr. Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 212 W Broad St, Hazleton, PA

Join us for our PTPA Playground Youth Workshop Production of "Moana Jr." Doors will open 1 hour prior to curtain, at which time our upgraded concession menu will be available in the lobby. Candy...

Art Appreciation Lecture Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 31 W Broad St, Hazleton, PA

Art Appreciation Lecture is an event hosted by the Hazleton Art League.



Wine & Beer Festival 2021 Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Without our sponsors, vendors, Rotarians, and the community supporting us, this could not have happened! The annual Hazleton Rotary Wine and Beer Festival will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021...

Beginners Adult Pottery Class Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 31 W Broad St, Hazleton, PA

With Joni Mazzie It's a great time to try something new! Beginners Adult Pottery Classes will provide a fun and supportive environment to learn how to throw on the potter's wheel. We will work...