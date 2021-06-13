Live events on the horizon in Bonney Lake

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Live events are coming to Bonney Lake.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bonney Lake area:

Big yard sale Bonney Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Having a yard sale this weekend. Sat June 12 and Sunday June 13 from 8-5. We recently had one and now we have so many more items we have to have another one. Below are some of tge items we have...

Orting Valley Farmers Market Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Washington Ave N, Orting, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 4 - August 27, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 7PM Location:101 Washington Avenue

Orting Summerfest Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

08/07 to 08/07 2021 - Orting Summerfest meta Orting City Park, Orting , WA Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: SW BG CY CR CH Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 50 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Cruise Sumner Sumner, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Cruise Sumner is being Hosted by the Cruise Sumner - Bonney Lake Group and the Puyallup / Sumner Chamber of Commerce. Lets come out and support the local

Courtesy Patrol Meeting Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 14604 149th St Ct E, Orting, WA

Come and learn more about the Courtesy Patrol at the monthly meeting! Breakfast at 8 am (buy your own) and meeting is at 9 am. The purpose of the Courtesy Patrol is to provide information and...