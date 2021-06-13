Russellville calendar: What's coming up
(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Russellville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Russellville area:
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:30 PM
Address: 200 South Denver Avenue, Russellville, AR 72801
Camp Haven is packing up our games, activities, devotionals, and counselors, and bringing camp to you!
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Russellville, AR 72801
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 130 E Harrell Dr, Russellville, AR
VBS 2021 is back and we are taking it to the community! - June 14-16, 2021 Each night from 6:00pm - 8:30pm - Something remarkable can happen when a child starts learning to see themselves the way...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM
This tournament is a 5 game guarantee for $315, you can get registered online at www.mayb.com and or call the office at 316-284-0354
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Address: 100 State Park Drive, Russellville, AR
Join us for a story time and activities about recycling followed by a trash pick up at Lake Dardanelle State park.