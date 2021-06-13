Russellville calendar: What's coming up

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Russellville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Russellville area:

Camp on the Road - FBC Russellville Russellville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 200 South Denver Avenue, Russellville, AR 72801

Camp Haven is packing up our games, activities, devotionals, and counselors, and bringing camp to you!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Russellville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Russellville, AR 72801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

NLC Russellville VBS - June 14-16 Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 130 E Harrell Dr, Russellville, AR

VBS 2021 is back and we are taking it to the community! - June 14-16, 2021 Each night from 6:00pm - 8:30pm - Something remarkable can happen when a child starts learning to see themselves the way...

MAYB Russellville AR Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

This tournament is a 5 game guarantee for $315, you can get registered online at www.mayb.com and or call the office at 316-284-0354

Recycling Story Time at Lake Dardanelle State Park Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 100 State Park Drive, Russellville, AR

Join us for a story time and activities about recycling followed by a trash pick up at Lake Dardanelle State park.