Wenatchee, WA

Events on the Wenatchee calendar

Wenatchee Post
Wenatchee Post
 7 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Wenatchee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wenatchee:

ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR — Washington State Apple Blossom Festival

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2 S Chelan Ave, Wenatchee, WA

A DELICIOUS part of the Apple Blossom Festival is the Food Fair in Memorial Park! From lunch through dinner, many tasty treats satisfy the appetite and help make meal plans during Festival a snap...

Eddie Bromiley Memorial Benefit Concert Featuring Aaron Crawford

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:30 PM

Address: 121 North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

All proceeds from this event will go towards the Eddie Bromiley Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Friday Happy Hour at Hard Hat Winery

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA

Start your weekend off right at Hard Hat Winery’s Happy Hour! It runs 5-7 pm with live music on their patio. Enjoy 20% off glass pours, and 1/2 price on appetizers: choose from meat cheese tray...

Into the Woods - Wenatchee, WA 2021

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 323 Easy St, Wenatchee, WA

This engaging and funny musical comedy twists familiar fairy tales into a brand new story. We're bringing theater into our own backyard - at Ohme Gardens! Ages 13-18 can register to join this cast...

RLS Productions' Concerts on the Campus - THIRD STAGE a BOSTON tribute band

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1300 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA

THIRD STAGE A Boston tribute band About: httpshttps://rlstalent.com/third-stage-a-boston-tribute-band/ Tickets: https://www.rlstickets.com/category-s/1859.htm RLS website: www.RLStalent.com Venue...

Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee, WA
