Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake events coming soon

Moses Lake News Alert
Moses Lake News Alert
 7 days ago

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Moses Lake calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moses Lake:

Fair Facts

Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3953 Airway Dr NE, Moses Lake, WA

The membership of the FAC is comprised of individuals within our community that have an interest in the planning, development and execution of the annual Grant County Fair. The committee is...

Grant County Fair

Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3953 Airway Dr NE, Moses Lake, WA

The Grant County Fair 2021! Fair Entry Registration can be found on their website or by calling the Fair Office at 509-765-3581. FAIR HOURS OF OPERATION: Tuesday, 10am - 10pm Wednesday, 10am ...

Bounty Hole & Freestyle Mud Trucks

Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Sand Dune Rd, Moses Lake, WA

Biggest and best mud bogs in the PNW! Stay tuned for more info

Backstreet Boys at Spokane Arena

Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Backstreet Boys VENUE: Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA DATE: 25 August, 2021, 07:30 PM

Runway 5K/10K @ MWH

Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

PLEASE READ BEFORE REGISTERING COVID -19 UPDATE 4-Aug-2020 Sponsors, Racers and Supporters - Good day. It is with great disappointment that we have to announce moving the Runway 5K/10K @ MWH to...

With Moses Lake News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

