Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartlesville, OK

Coming soon: Bartlesville events

Posted by 
Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 7 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Bartlesville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bartlesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmUBg_0aT3xaPh00

Finding Frank Scavenger Hunt

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 401 S Johnstone Ave, Bartlesville, OK

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is ready to help you and your family fight summer break boredom. Through the month of June, bring your kids to the BAHM to participate in the Finding Frank...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f77xX_0aT3xaPh00

Music on the Grounds & Ice Cream Social

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1107 SE Cherokee Ave #5027, Bartlesville, OK

Enjoy live music and free ice cream on the lawn of the Frank Phillips Home, presented by the Jane Phillips Society! Pack a picnic, games, and your lawn chairs for this free family event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEZc2_0aT3xaPh00

Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 399519 US-60, Bartlesville, OK

**NEXT CLINIC IS June 26, 2021** FAQs: Must pay in cash in advance to confirm your scheduled appointment. Call 918-766-0991 between 1-4pm Mon - Sat OR email arfok@sbcglobal.net with your name and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAelR_0aT3xaPh00

Kids Fest

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Rd, Bartlesville, OK

Kids Fest at Woolaroc features arts and crafts, games, live […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrOnk_0aT3xaPh00

Join us Live in the SANCTUARY or ONLINE using Facebook or YouTube

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK

Join us for worship on Sundays in the sanctuary at 11:00 or Facebook or YouTube. For further information about the Zoom meeting, leave a message at[masked]- 1708 and someone will return your call...

Learn More
Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville, OK
21
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahm#The Frank Phillips Home#The Jane Phillips Society#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related