Manitowoc calendar: Events coming up

(MANITOWOC, WI) Live events are coming to Manitowoc.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manitowoc:

Family Activity Night @ MPL Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:20 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:35 PM

Address: 707 Quay St, Manitowoc, WI

15-minute time slots with the kittens of Lakeshore Humane Society! For the safety of animals and people, adults must remain with children at all times. Family Activity Nights are BACK at Manitowoc...

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town! Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 3415 Custer Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

Sputnikfest Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

On September 5, 1962 a 20 lbs. piece of Russian Sputnik IV landed in the middle of the street on the corner of N. 8th and Park. Sputnikfest is our way of bringing the community together to...

Lakeshore Balloon Glow Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 4221 Calumet Ave, Manitowoc, WI

Lakeshore Balloon Glow – Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Along the riverfront near the 8th street bridge.

Free Fallin - The Tom Petty Concert Experience Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 606 Quay Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Free Fallin - The Tom Petty Concert Experience is coming to The Wharf Manitowoc