Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc calendar: Events coming up

Manitowoc Journal
Manitowoc Journal
 7 days ago

(MANITOWOC, WI) Live events are coming to Manitowoc.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manitowoc:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wflB6_0aT3xYb700

Family Activity Night @ MPL

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:20 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:35 PM

Address: 707 Quay St, Manitowoc, WI

15-minute time slots with the kittens of Lakeshore Humane Society! For the safety of animals and people, adults must remain with children at all times. Family Activity Nights are BACK at Manitowoc...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PF5gM_0aT3xYb700

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town!

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 3415 Custer Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORJ4D_0aT3xYb700

Sputnikfest

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

On September 5, 1962 a 20 lbs. piece of Russian Sputnik IV landed in the middle of the street on the corner of N. 8th and Park. Sputnikfest is our way of bringing the community together to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zcAu_0aT3xYb700

Lakeshore Balloon Glow

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 4221 Calumet Ave, Manitowoc, WI

Lakeshore Balloon Glow – Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Along the riverfront near the 8th street bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmNCi_0aT3xYb700

Free Fallin - The Tom Petty Concert Experience

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 606 Quay Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Free Fallin - The Tom Petty Concert Experience is coming to The Wharf Manitowoc

