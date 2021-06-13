Cancel
Rio Grande City, TX

Rio Grande City events calendar

 7 days ago

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Rio Grande City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rio Grande City area:

Back to School Fort Ringgold 4 Mile Trail Run

Rio Grande City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Ringgold Ave, Rio Grande City, TX

Event details and scheduleBack to School Fort Ringgold 4 Mile Trail Run August 7, 2021 Rio Grande City, TX Start of Race: 8:00 a.m. ( Same Day Registration 7:00 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. ) Entry Fee...

Bentsen Walkabout

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Explore the wonders of the Rio Grande Valley on a guided walk in its wild spaces. Join the adventure and begin to understand the world around you on an easy walk with a ranger. Bentsen-RGV State...

Moonlight Market | June 12th | 4-10pm

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd, Mission, TX

Our next Moonlight Market is June 12th & June 13th! Join us from 4-10pm on Saturday and 2-8pm Sunday at the Mission Food Park as we enjoy the outdoors, local food trucks, and small business...

80's Glam N' Roll live at Spaugy's

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 815 N Francisco Ave, Mission, TX

The RGV's ultimate 80's hair band tribute returns...come on out and rock with us... we missed you guys!!!

Beauty Fair

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

This is example text for the description text. My cousin has narrated the details of your wonderful achievement, which seems little short of miraculous, and if you can so well defend a cousin of...

With Rio Grande City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Rio Grande City, TX
Rio Grande City News Watch

Save up to $0.06 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Rio Grande City

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Rio Grande City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 4194 E Us-83. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.75 at 7-Eleven at 2798 W Us-83, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.