What’s up Pekin: Local events calendar

(PEKIN, IL) Live events are coming to Pekin.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pekin:

Central Illinois Region SCCA Autocross 5 & 6 Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 13906 Airport Ln, Pekin, IL

Registration Fees: 2021 CIR PRICING 1 DAY PRICING BOTH DAYS SCCA MEMBER $30 $45 NON-MEMBER $45 $60 NO WALK-UP REGISTRATION, PRE-REGISTRATION ONLY. COVID 19 REQUIREMENTS ...

UnityPoint Health Wellmobile Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 315 Buena Vista Ave, Pekin, IL

UnityPoint Health Wellmobile at YWCA of Pekin, 315 Buena Vista Ave, Pekin, United States on Tue Jun 15 2021 at 08:00 am to 11:00 am

Early Ford V-8 Car Show Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL

Show vehicles by invitation only- music by 3-D Sound – 50/50 -silent auction- swap meet – fundraiser

Girls Night Out The Show at Twisted Spoke Saloon (Pekin, IL) Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 251 Derby Street, Pekin, IL 61554

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Pekin ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+

Heritage Farmer's Market Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 20235 IL-9, Pekin, IL

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Monday - Friday, 10 AM - 6:00 PMSaturdays, 9 AM - 4:00 PM Location: 20235 Illinois Route 9