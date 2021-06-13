Ceres events coming up

(CERES, CA) Ceres is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ceres:

Flying Blind at Blaker Brewing Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 1063 Montclaire Dr, Ceres, CA

Remember live music? Flying Blind was the last show I saw before the stupid pandemic shut everything down. Now they’re planning another show! More details to come, but save the date.

Wednesday Night Bible Study Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Join us for weekly Bible Study! Each Wednesday evening, we meet to dive deeper into the previous Sunday’s message. If you haven’t attended before, we would love to have you join us!

Baby Shower w/ Helen & Dominick Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 3761 East Hatch Road, Modesto, CA 95351

Please join with friends and family as we celebrate the welcoming of our baby (gender unrevealed). We would love to see all of you.

Cadet Great Start - Fall 2021 Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 810 Tioga Dr, Modesto, CA 95354

Cadet Great Start is geared towards new and prospective youth (ages 12-18) in the Cadet Program. Participants learn about all the exciting o

Erik Power & The Fun Junkies present Laughs on Tap Ceres, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 1063 Montclaire Drive, Ceres, CA 95307

Erik Power & The Fun Junkies present Laughs on Tap