Coming soon: Sandusky events

(SANDUSKY, OH) Live events are lining up on the Sandusky calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandusky:

The Eric Sowers Band Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 611 W Shoreline Dr, Sandusky, OH

Eric Sowers is a singer songwriter who hails from the countryside of Sycamore, Ohio, a small town in the northwest part of the state. Growing up listening to country mus...

Missions Xtreme Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Missions Extreme is an in-state mission’s trip for students 5th through 12th grade. This trip encourages students to put feet to their faith, and serve a Ohio community in a big way. The week will...

It's a House Party Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 212 Fremont Ave, Sandusky, OH

House Party in concert outside with all your favorite live versions of the J Geils Band.

Rachel Lipsky Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, OH

Rachel Lipsky exploded onto the country music scene when she won the Pepsi Southern Original competition. Lipsky recently released her debut album and music video for "Da...

"Night of Praise" with Steven McWhirter & Jason Clayborn Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1619 W Strub Rd, Sandusky, OH

Night two of our 1st Annual Legacy Fest. featuring Steven McWhirter and Jason Clayborn.